Welch pushes $3 trillion aid package: 'We must act now'

The U.S. House is expected to pass a $3-trillion coronavirus relief package Friday, but its future is uncertain in the GOP-controlled Senate.

The so-called "Heroes Act" would provide money for state and local budgets, increased COVID-19 testing, and relief for colleges. It also contains reforms to the Paycheck Protection Program aimed at helping restaurants and small businesses.

Representative Peter Welch, D-Vermont, spoke in support of the bill on the House floor Friday. "There's differences, and we don't have the luxury of time for the full debate all of us would prefer, but we must act. We must act now. And if we make a mistake in how we proceed -- and mistakes will be made -- it should be on the side of erring to do too much, not too little," he said.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell, R-Kentucky, says the bill will not pass the Senate. While he now says he agrees another stimulus package is likely needed, he's not sure when the Senate will be ready to move forward. He says he would first like to see how the recently passed money is impacting the economy.

