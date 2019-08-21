Welch on immigration arrests, Sanders' campaign, more

Congress on August recess. For most representatives like Vermont's Peter Welch, that means heading home to hear from constituents.

But others are hitting the campaign trail, including Sen. Bernie Sanders. And the socialist Democrat is enjoying a bump in the latest poll.

The Economist and YouGov poll puts Sanders firmly back in second.

In the poll of 1,500 adults, Joe Biden comes in first with 22 percent. Sanders has 19 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is close behind at 18. And Sen. Kamala Harris falls into single digits and fourth place.

Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, was one of the first to endorse Sanders this time around. But the senator can't seem to overtake the former vice president.

Welch joined our Galen Ettlin to discuss Sanders, immigration arrests and much more. Watch the videos for the full interview.