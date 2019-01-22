Welch pitches plan to get federal workers paid

Neither President Trump nor Democrats in Congress appear any closer to a compromise that will end the 32-day-old partial government shutdown. That means hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss another paycheck come Friday. And that has Vermont Congressman Peter Welch saying "never again."

"The bigger problems of people calling out at larger airports we are just not seeing it here," said Bruce McDonald of the Transportation Security Administration.

Not yet. But McDonald worries one more missed paycheck for his TSA agents at the Burlington International Airport could change that.

"That could be an economic problem for most of my workers because they are not making very much and tend to go paycheck to paycheck," McDonald said.

"At a certain point, the family budget just can't go on," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

So Welch hopes his new legislation will fly.

"Never in the history of this country that I can remember has it been legal to make people work for free!" Welch said.

Welch's bill would provide immediate back pay for employees deemed essential-- those still working and not getting paid during the government shutdown, like TSA workers, air traffic controllers, national weather service employees, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Patrol, FBI and DEA.

The bill also proposes an end to requiring federal employees to work without pay during the current or any future government shutdown. They work; they get paid.

"That would mean in the future, if the president or Congress uses a shutdown as a tactic, they would have to affirmatively vote not to pay people. And I can tell you this, no member of Congress and no president, I would hope, in good conscience could impose that burden on workers," Welch said.

"We are all hoping this doesn't last much longer," McDonald said.

McDonald says the community has shown its generosity, supplying food, diapers and other necessities to his employees. But soon that won't be enough.

"They are hardy Vermonters but at some point, the charity won't be enough for them to make ends meet," he said.

Welch doesn't have a co-sponsor yet for his bill but he expects broad support from other Democrats in the House and he hopes some Republicans will sign on, too.