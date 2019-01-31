Welch pushes back against VA privatization measures

Congressman Peter Welch spoke out against the Trump Administration's push to privatize services through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA on Wednesday proposed sweeping rule changes that would make nearly four times as many veterans eligible for private health care. Supporters of the rule changes say it gives more veterans faster access to health care. But opponents say the changes go too far, would drain money out of the VA, and ultimately lead to the agency's privatization.

Welch says acceleration of privatization could be a real hazard down the road. "Sometimes the wait is too long and we'd have flexible opportunities to get private care when the VA is not available, but this is a dramatic increase and the concern I have is that it can erode the quality of care and erode the strength of the VA," he said.

Welch says the strength of the VA is a culture that is about, by, and for veterans.