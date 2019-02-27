Welch questions Cohen on WikiLeaks dump

Congressman Peter Welch was among lawmakers that questioned former president Trump lawyer Michael Cohen about possible coordination with Wikileaks in the dump of Clinton campaign emails prior to the 2016 election.

The Vermont Democrat focused on a teleconference call Cohen sat in on between Trump and advisor Roger Stone. Cohen says Stone told the president he spoke with WikiLeaks' Julian Assange who told him that in a couple of days there would be a massive dump of emails that was going to severely hurt the Clinton campaign. Trump responded, according to Cohen: "Wouldn't that be great."

Rep. Peter Welch: Did Trump Call the FBI to report the breach?

Michael Cohen: He never expressed that to me.

Rep. Peter Welch: Did the president at that time, or ever since, in your knowledge indicate an awareness that this conduct was wrong?

Michael Cohen: No.

Trump has previously told the New York Times he had no prior knowledge of the WikiLeaks dump. The allegations, if true, would amount to the first time anyone with direct knowledge has said that the president had advance knowledge.