Welch questions government whistleblower over Trump virus response

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is among lawmakers questioning a U.S. immunologist who says he lost his government job because he tried to warn the Trump administration about shortcomings in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rick Bright Thursday told Congress that America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless its leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus. In prepared testimony, Bright says failing to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, could mean the pandemic will get far worse and cause unprecedented illness and fatalities.

Welch, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, asked Bright if he agreed that the country would have seen a substantially lower death toll -- upwards of 50,000 less deaths -- if it had adhered to standard virus prevention protocols used in other countries like South Korea. Bright said he agreed.

Welch said the administration's response, from acquiring testing supplies to PPE, has been completely inadequate. He said President Donald Trump's comments back in February that the virus was "under control" is illustrative of the problem.

President Donald Trump has called Bright “a disgruntled employee."

