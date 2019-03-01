Welch says he'll keep pushing for substance abuse treatment resources

Health officials say Washington County has the highest rate of treatment initiation in Vermont for people with substance abuse disorders.

Congressman Peter Welch heard about a myriad of programs in place in Washington County to help reduce substance abuse disorders and opiate addiction. He told about two dozen advocates in Barre Friday that he will continue to push for the resources they need.

Matt Whalen with the Vermont Department of Health says marginalized groups are struggling the most with substance abuse disorders.

"We're seeing great health disparities between the general population and racial and ethnic minorities and LGBTQ individuals. They use at almost twice the rate," Whalen said.

"My job is to try to get resources back to the communities so that you can do your job. And what's so important about your job is it's about the individual you're helping because every person's got to make a decision about if they're going to be able to address the substance abuse disorder they have," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Local officials say they are seeing progress in reducing opiate abuse but more work is needed.