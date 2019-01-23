Welch statement draws backlash on Twitter

Congressman Peter Welch is apologizing for a tweet in which he said, "Never in the history of this country has it been legal to make people work for free, but that's what's happening to federal employees. This can never happen again."

But earlier in the day, he said the same thing to WCAX News.

"Never in the history of this country that I can remember has it been legal to make people work for free!" Welch, D-Vermont, said Tuesday.

People on Twitter aren't happy, saying slavery had been legal and that Welch was ignoring black history.

Welch made the statement while promoting new legislation that would immediately pay back federal employees who have been affected by the shutdown.