Welch to introduce bill allowing importation of medications

Your medication could get cheaper if Vermont Rep. Peter Welch has his way.

The Democrat says he will soon introduce a bill to allow the importation of medications, particularly from Canada.

Welch says this would encourage competition and end up lowering the price of some medicines by half.

Some people with diabetes say the bill-- if passed-- would be a huge relief. They say insulin costs them more than $2,000 a month out of pocket.

"The financial side of the insulin is as much or more of a burden as the actual disease itself. I am far from the only diabetic out there who has cut insulin usage to do what she can to cut the ridiculous cost being incurred," said Elia Spartes Marquis, who has diabetes.

A medical expert at Wednesday's press conference said there are at least 55,000-65,000 Vermonters who have diabetes and would benefit if this bill passes.