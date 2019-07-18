Welch votes for Trump impeachment

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch joined a group of Democrats Wednesday in a failed vote to impeach President Trump over racial insults against four of the party's congresswomen of color.

The vote to kill the proposal by Texas Congressman Al Green was 332-95. Democrats opposed the effort by a 3-to-2 margin, while all Republicans voted to kill it.

New Hampshire Democrats Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas voted with the majority to kill the measure.

In a statement Thursday, Welch said Trump has established a pattern of "willful disregard" for the Constitution during his time in office. "His presidency has wrought an unprecedented and unrelenting assault on the pillars and guardrails of our democracy, including the rule of law on which our country was founded," Welch said.

Until now, Welch has said he has considered impeachment as an option but would need to see clear and convincing evidence from the unredacted Mueller Report. Green's resolution did not mention the Mueller Report.

It was the third time the Houston lawmaker has forced the House to vote on removing Trump, but the first since Democrats took control of the chamber this year.

Many liberal Democrats have favored impeaching Trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has preferred a go-slow approach to develop a stronger case that could be more acceptable to the public.