Welch wants Senate to get evidence from White House

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch says he wants to see a fair impeachment trial in the Senate.

Welch admits the impeachment process is incredibly partisan and he says that's unfortunate. But he still plans to vote to approve both articles of impeachment-- obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Welch wants the Senate to try to get evidence from the White House that it wouldn't provide to the lower chamber.

"Even if you are biased in the Senate or your inclination is to support Trump, wouldn't you want to give the American people access to that information that is so relevant? So my hope is that there will be votes... get the full story here... that's the first step. That will indicate whether it's OK or not," said Welch, D-Vermont.

As for working with the president on other issues, Welch says he's all for it. He says if Democrats and the president can find common ground, they should move the ball forward on legislation important to the American people.