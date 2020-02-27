GOP presidential hopeful Bill Weld making campaign swing through Vt.

Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld is campaigning across Vermont Thursday.

Bill Weld

The former Massachusetts governor made a stop at the Statehouse for a meet and greet Thursday morning.

Governor Phil Scott last week announced he is backing Weld the fellow centrist Republican.

In the 2016 presidential election, Weld left the Republican Party to become the Libertarian Party running mate of former governor of New Mexico Gary Johnson. Now, Weld calls himself a New England Republican and says he's fiscally conservative and socially liberal.

Weld, President Trump, and Roque De La Fuente of California, are on the "Super Tuesday" Republican primary ballot in Vermont.

The recent VPR - Vermont PBS poll found Trump had 85% support among Vermont Republicans.

