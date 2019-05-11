Weld holding forum in Vermont

The only GOP candidate running for president will be in our area Saturday.

Former Massachusetts Governor, Bill Weld, is visiting White River Junction for a forum hosted by VTDigger and the Valley News.

The 73 year old announced his candidacy in mid April.

Weld has said there were grounds for an impeachment of President Trump following the release of the Muller report, even if it would not be the wise thing to do.

However, according to a recent Gallup Poll, President Tump's approval rating among republicans is around 90 percent.

The forum is free to the public and will take place at Hartford High School at 3 p.m..

