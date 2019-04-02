Well-known Newport resident remembered

She was a celebrity in Newport and will be remembered for all she did for that city. Micheline Auger has died.

For decades, she picked up litter, pruned plants and even shoveled sidewalks for free. If you met her, you fell in love with her kindness and sense of community.

We told you about this Vermont Super Senior back in 2014 and then again a year later when she finally earned an honorary Bachelor of Humane Letters Degree at the then-Lyndon State College for her volunteer work. She had to drop out of college in the 1960s after a bad motorcycle accident nearly took her life.

Her positive attitude and strength to overcome obstacles made her an inspiration.

Micheline Auger was 73.