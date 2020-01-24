Wellness fair set for Sunday in Plattsburgh

A Plattsburgh mental health counselor hopes to get people out of the winter blues with a wellness fair this weekend.

The fair Sunday at the Plattsburgh City Recreation Center will include kiosks and actvities to help visitors learn more about self-care. Topics range from financial stress after the holidays, to addiction or mental health problems. There will also be active classes like Zumba, self-defense and belly dancing.

"We want this to appeal to men, women, to children, if you're single, if you're not, just come and have some fun. I really wanted it to be a community event with a community focus for the community and I really think that's what we are creating and I hope each year we continue to grow, said Patrick Monette, A mental health counselor and the event's organizer.

The fair runs from 12 to 4.

