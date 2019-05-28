Were Burlington students of color unfairly reprimanded by GMT bus driver?

Burlington parents are at a community meeting Tuesday evening to demand answers after they say a Green Mountain Transit driver kicked more than a dozen students of color off the bus for singing and clapping.

It happened on May 23. They say the driver kicked as many as 17 Edmunds Elementary and Middle School students of color off the bus because they were singing and clapping, and that they allowed white students to remain.

Green Mountain Transit officials said in a statement that they are reviewing the incident from the bus's onboard video and will respond at a later time.

