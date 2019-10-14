West Chazy man claims marina responsible for tire pollution in lake

Tires have been washing up along Lake Champlain's shore in New York and one West Chazy resident says it isn't a new problem.

Thomas Dragoon and his wife live along the shore of Lake Champlain in West Chazy. "See him on top of the tree? Yup, that's an eagle," said Dragoon, pointing out some local wildlife. "It's a state park-type scenery. You can't buy this."

For nearly two decades he and his father have crusaded against tire pollution in the their part of the lake. Sometimes they come in bundles. Other times it's just a stray one or two, but over the years he says the numbers are in the hundreds if not thousands. He says complaint after complaint, nothing is being done about it.

"No one takes any enforcement actions to make sure that the operators of these marinas are in full compliance with the regulations that over see their businesses," Dragoon said.

He says the problem stems from the nearby Monty's Bay Marina, where they use tires as breakwaters to protect the boats docked.

The marina's owner, Roger McCormick, said in a statement he wasn't aware of the tire problem until last week and immediately sent employees to fix it.

"Whether or not the marina is responsible for any of these tires is impossible to determine. Because the marina uses tires in its breakwater, we feel we have an obligation to police the bay area, particularly, and respond to any reports of wayward tires. We have in the past and shall continue to do so in the future," McCormick said

Dragoon says he's not the only one who notices tires floating in the lake or washing ashore but he's the only one that will say anything about it. He says he has reached out to the state, the county, the town, the marina and the Army Corps of Engineers.

"This is America, we shouldn't be afraid to ask our elected officials and our agencies to follow the rules and enforce the rules as written," Dragoon said.

Marina officials say they plan to send out more employees Tuesday to pick up the remaining tires. The Army Corps of Engineers says they are working with the marina and take these matters very seriously. New York Department of Environmental Conservation officials said they remove any tires reported and properly dispose of them but that it's up to the marinas to dispose of any breakwater tires that wash ashore.

