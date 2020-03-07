West Lebanon Church cancels services after suspected COVID-19 cases

New Hampshire Health officials have announced two new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19.

One patient is an adult male from Grafton County, who had contact with a confirmed coronavirus case at Hope Bible Fellowship at 114 Seminary Hill in West Lebanon, New Hamphire.

The church has cancelled services and is working with N.H. DPHS to advise everyone who attended a coffee social at 9 AM or the worship services at 10 AM on Sunday, March 1st to stay home and avoid contact with others for 14 days (through March 15th) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the March 1 social or service and has developed symptoms of fever or respiratory illness should immediately stay home and distance themselves from household members and contact the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496 (after-hours: 603-271-5300).

The second patient is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy.

DHHS is investigating to identify and notify individuals who may have been in close contact with either individual.

Officials will hold a press conference on Sunday detailing more information on the presumptive positive cases.