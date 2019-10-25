West Pawlet farm to close following raw milk cheese recall

A West Pawlet dairy farm at the center of a listeria recall over its raw milk cheese is now closing down.

The Vermont Agriculture Agency two weeks ago said that the listeria at Consider Bardwell Farm was discovered before the cheese made it to market.

Now, the owners of the farm say in a Facebook post they don't have the money to continue and will be closing after 15 years in business. Angela Miller says they can't recover after the recall. She calls it a hard decision, but is proud of the company and work they've done over the years.