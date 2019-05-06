West Topsham horse caretaker charged with animal cruelty

A West Topsham woman has been officially charged with animal cruelty in connection with the mistreatment of horses she was taking care of.

Vermont State Police Monday officially charged Heidi Wright, 26, with two counts of cruelty to animals. Authorities on April 26 began investigating Wright's Richardson Road property after reports of dead horses buried in manure.

After a week-long investigation, including the assistance of a large animal veterinarian, police say three horses were found to have died and that two horses were suffering from starvation and parasitism.

The two animals have been taken to the Live and Let Live Farm Rescue in Chichester, New Hampshire, where they are recovering. A vet on Saturday said they appeared malnourished and appear to have rain rot, a common skin infection in horses.

Wright is due in court in June.