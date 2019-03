An Orange County man faces drugged driving charges after getting pulled over in Williamstown Saturday night.

Police say Timothy Campbell, 30, of West Topsham was pulled over on Route 14 for a lane violation. After he consented to a search of his car, police say they found multiple prescription pills including depressants and stimulants. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI Drugs among other charges.

He's due back in Court in May.