Westfield man dies from injuries in a single car crash

A Westfield man is dead after a one vehicle crash in Orleans, Vermont Saturday night.

Shaun Greene, 31, of Westfield was traveling east on Willoughby Avenue in Orleans, when he failed to navigate a right hand corner. He traveled off the road and hit a tree. Greene died as a result of his injuries.

The passenger of his car was transported to North Country Hospital with serious injuries.

Both Greene and the passenger were unbuckled at the time of the crash.

It is still under investigation.