Westminster community helps out after barn fire

A Westminster barn is destroyed but now the community is rallying to help out the barn owner.

Several local fire departments have posted on Facebook with how you can help out.

The Saxton's River Fire Department is taking hay donations, so Roger Lockerby, the owner of the barn can feed his horses.

Fire officials say the barn burned down Sunday afternoon.

Putney Fire Department also helped provide water.

We're still trying to gather information on the fire and we'll let you know when we know more.