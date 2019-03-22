Wet snow causing power outages, closing roads

Heavy, wet snow is starting to cause power outages around the region and making for treacherous driving.

Utilities are reporting over 3,000 outages around the state, with Washington County getting the brunt of it.

Green Mountain Power officials have warned the heavy snow in some areas could cause problems with power lines and trees.

Authorities around the state have also been busy responding to crashes, including a fatal crash on Route 22A in Addison County.

As of 11:40 a.m., State Police say the southbound lane of Interstate 89 near Exit 8 in Montpelier is also blocked due to multiple crashes as well as tractor-trailer trucks blocking the way. There were no injuries reported from those crashes.