Weybridge tries to heal after accident that killed young girl

The Addison County community of Weybridge is trying to heal after a car accident last week that took the life of a young girl.

Nine-year-old Matilda Boulanger was hit by a car last Thursday after police say she ran across Weybridge Road and was struck by a driver. "Tilley," as she was called by many, was rushed to Porter Medical Center in nearby Middlebury and airlifted to the UVM Medical Center. She passed away on Saturday from severe head trauma and multiple internal injuries.

The driver, 36-year-old Garrit Smits of Ferrisburgh, told police the girl crossed the road unexpectedly and he was unable to stop in time. Police say Smits was driving around 30 to 40 mph at the time and neither alcohol nor drugs were determined to be contributing factors in the collision, but it remains under investigation.

Many people we spoke with in the community say they are heartbroken by the accident. They remember Boulanger as girl who loved to read and checked out many books from her school library. Austin Bowdish, a family friend, says he and his wife took care of Boulanger in the past and wanted to try and do something to help support the family. He's collecting bottles, cans and donations - and is giving the money to The Weybridge School library, where the family has requested donations be given.

"I've had just recently two people stop here, one person dropped off seven bags -- big bags -- of bottles and cans, another person the first day that I started it, they dropped off $50 bucks in cash and wanted to make sure I got it to the family," Bowdish said.

Laura Asermily, the Middlebury Safe Routes coordinator, is reminding everyone who uses the road to slow down for a safer town. "We say that to everyone -- walkers, cyclists, motorists, all of us. You know, we lead very rushed, distracted lives because of the times we are in right now and we have to remember to slow down and make good eye contact with one another and be there for one another," she said.

Asermily says some in the community believe the posted 35 mph speed limit is too high for a residential area like Weybridge. According to data from the AAA Foundation, a person is about 70 percent more likely to be killed if they're struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 mph versus 25 mph.

"We have a choice, to drive even slower than a posted speed limit, knowing that we're coming into a highly dense area. And that's what i'm urging us to do," Asermily said.

According to a Caring Bridge page made for Boulanger - the little girl is continuing to positively impact lives - as her family says some of her organs were donated to help save four lives. A community celebration of Boulangers life will be planned for the future. In Weybridge Dom Amato Channel 3 News.