What can Burlingtonians learn from the Black Lives Matter movement?

Burlington's first director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging is on the job.

Her name is Tyeastia Green and she recently moved here from Minneapolis. She spoke with our Celine McArthur about what it's like watching what's happening in Minneapolis from afar, what she thinks are the most important lessons Vermonters can learn from the Black Lives Matter movement and the challenges she will face in her new job. Watch the video for the full interview.

Last week, Green and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced an Eight-Point Plan to ensure a Racially Just Recovery from COVID-19. Click here for the list.