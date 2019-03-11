What Vermonters can expect when filing taxes this year

As a reminder, taxes are due April 15 and some Vermonters who have already filed have noticed some changes in their tax refund.

Some are seeing a slight increase while others have noticed a pretty big decrease.

One of the big changes is the loss of the federal personal exemptions. That means you can't claim anything on your personal income at the federal level.

However, the standard deduction increased for those filing as single and those married filing jointly. Ultimately, it means less income is taxed.

Experts say the new tax plan hurts Vermonters who didn't itemize before and have large families. Steve Trenholm at Gallagher Flynn & Company says if you had three dependents, you'll most likely break even. Any more than that and you could see a loss.

“I think it's going to affect all Vermonters, honestly, because the people that win are going to be the smaller families that they federally lost their exemptions but they didn't itemize and they gained $12,000 in standard deduction,” Trenholm said.

He said most of the changes are at the federal level, but some changes are specific to Vermont. Those include a real estate and personal income tax cap, and the interest deduction on home mortgages.

According to the IRS, thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and personal information to tax scams.

But Trenholm wants you to know this about scammers: “The IRS does not randomly call you, the state of Vermont does not randomly call you,” Trenholm said.

He says if the IRS reaches out to you, it will be by mail. Agents don't contact taxpayers by email, text message or social media.

This makes it important to recognize the telltale signs of a scam. Generally, a phone scam will consist of someone impersonating an IRS employee on the phone. The person on the phone will say you owe money to the IRS and it must be paid immediately through a gift card or wire transfer.

They may threaten you with an arrest, deportation, or suspension of a business or drivers license. If you think you're getting scammed on the phone, just hang up.

Scammers have been really good at deceiving people even through mail, so Trenholm has advice when you get a letter from the IRS. “Always look very closely at whatever notice you're getting and just really read it closely. Most of the scammers -- there's at least one error somewhere in that document that lets you know it’s not an official document,” he said.

He said some of those mistakes you are looking for are often going to be spelling mistakes or mistakes in personal information.

Trenholm says for those that haven't filed their taxes in years, they claim money from taxes that are up to two years old. His suggestion is to start backwards and work to the present.

He said software like TurboTax is useful for those who aren't filing complicated taxes.

Click here for more information to resources if you think you are being scammed.

