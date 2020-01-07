What a legal market for pot in Vermont could look like

As the session kicks off, Vermont lawmakers are poised to pick up a bill on legalizing a taxed and regulated market for marijuana. But many questions remain about what a legal market would look like, who would benefit and who would be able to sell. Our Calvin Cutler has more on what that legal market could look like.

For business owners like Kelsy Raap at Green State Gardener in Burlington, a vote can't come soon enough.

"We produce our own organically grown hemp flower, indoors here in the store. Like I mentioned, we will be scaling that up significantly," Raap said.

Raap's business model has bloomed as marijuana laws have taken root in the Legislature, from decriminalization to legalization to a potential regulated market.

Green State Gardener is ramping up its product selection and is looking to offer classes to educate people about responsibly growing and consuming marijuana.

"Making sure that people are really prepared with the knowledge and skillset to make the best use of what they just purchased," Raap said.

Right now, Raap sells equipment to grow and cultivate marijuana and hemp at home in addition to selling CBD and hemp products.

If and when the Legislature pulls the trigger on legal sales, it will open up a flood of both new businesses and the expansion of current businesses such as medical dispensaries. Which is why marijuana advocates such as Geoffrey Pizzutillo with the Vermont Growers Association can't wait for the eventual vote.

"We want to make sure that everyday Vermonters have access to retail licensing, distribution licensing, lab testing, the full gamut," Pizzutillo said.

Though he supports a legal market for pot, Pizzutillo says the bill needs to make sure all Vermonters are entitled to licenses, as well as large, out-of-state companies.

He thinks the legal marijuana market should look like Vermont's craft beer scene. Pizzutillo wants to see licenses for on-site consumption where people will be able to buy and smoke marijuana in a lounge or bar-like setting.

"Out of the gate as other states are doing now, such as Illinois, think about our microbreweries and bars and whatnot. It makes sense for us to be doing that. Let's collect those tourist dollars," Pizzutillo said.

The Vermont Growers also want to move the regulation of marijuana into the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, so it can have more government oversight and save taxpayer dollars.

But some remain leery of taking the next step to full-blown recreational sales, saying pushing marijuana legalization to the next step would only help big companies and would leave small business owners in the dark.

"You can see with the lobbying efforts that that's still not enough. What this is ultimately about is making a profit off of addiction," said Luke Niforatos of Safe Approaches to Marijuana.

In the meantime, barring what happens at the Statehouse this session, Raap says her business is dedicated to the developing needs of Vermont's hemp and marijuana industries.

"Just making sure we're ready to support those interests and opportunities," Raap said.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate say the bill could pass through the Legislature if concerns about roadway safety, its impact on the environment and use around kids are addressed.