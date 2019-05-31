What are NH voters looking for in a presidential candidate?

Democrats running for president will hold their first debates in just a few short weeks, any many of the 24 candidates have already visited New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary.

From long-time residents to college students, the Granite State plays a key role in the election process. Our Adam Sullivan has been speaking with voters about what they are looking for in a candidate.

"Right now I am going with Elizabeth Warren," said Danny Michaud of Warren.

"Kamala Harrris. I like Buttigieg, and Biden," said Lyn Morano Lord of Meriden.

"I like Buttigieg. Beto has been on my radar and it goes back and forth perhaps with him," said Teagan Atwater of Plainfield.

The sheer size of the Democratic field is unprecedented according to experts, especially when considering they are taking on an incumbent President in a fairly good economy.

"They are all over the state. Even Berlin is getting candidates this early is highly unusual," said Dartmouth College politics professor Linda Fowler.

What's also new this election cycle is the number of women in the race."It wasn't so long ago that we didn't have four women in the Senate. Who could have thought about doing this," Fowler said.

So what are the issues that voters care about and will set the candidates apart?

"Social Security right now at my age. Medicare," Michaud said.

"I really like Bernie and I respect his ideas and that he stuck with his guns for so long," Atwater said.

"Voters in New Hampshire are looking for the person who will be most likely to win," Lord said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was one of the last to enter the race but is already the front runner. Fowler says Biden could help bring blue collar Democrats back to the party who broke for Trump in the last election.

And then there's the Bernie Sanders factor. Fowler says in some ways the Senator from Vermont has already won, because many of the issues he's always championed are now part of the debate. But she says age could play a factor for both him and Biden.

"I would say that it would be nice to see some fresher faces, young people, somebody from my generation," Atwater said.

"We have to make sure that whoever gets in can appeal to both sides," Lord said.

In some ways, the election is not just about choosing the Democratic nominee, but the future of the party as a whole. A future in which New Hampshire has and will continue to play a key roll.

On the Republican side, it's important to remember that President Trump is facing a primary challenge. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld is running and has been campaigning in New Hampshire.

The experts say Weld is in because Trump is a vulnerable candidate. He didn't win the popular vote and hasn't tried to reach out across the aisle. Weld doesn't necessarily need to win the primary to have an impact on the election.

