What are the legal elements of a witness tampering case?

The man accused of selling marijuana out of his Church Street store -- along with two other family members -- were charged last week with witness tampering.

Courtesy: Paul Heintz-Seven Days

Investigators say Derek Spilman smeared poop on a Church Street business's door in retaliation after the owner cooperated with police. According to a criminal complaint in federal court, now Spilman's mother, Donna Mahar, and nephew Derek Aviles are all facing charges for trying to mislead investigators about who did it.

Galen Ettlin spoke with WCAX legal expert Dan Richardson to discuss the elements needed in a witness tampering case.