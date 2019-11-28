What are you thankful for on this Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a time for food, friends and family. It's also a time to pause, reflect on our lives and think about what we're thankful for. Our Calvin Cutler hit the streets this Thanksgiving morning to ask people what they are grateful for.

"It's always special to come back to see friends you don't see anymore. People who stayed and are from Vermont, and I think just having spent four years living here, it's just a really special place," said Erin Watson of Massachusetts.

"I'm thankful for having a good family that I love and that they help me out," said Ryan Mazur of Burlington.

"We do take the little things for granted far too often, so they really are the most valuable and important," said Steve MacKenzie of Burlington. "I'm just thankful for all of the love that we get."

"I'm just glad I got up. Most people don't get up, so I'm glad I got up. If I can help somebody, I'm glad I can do something," said Al Austin of Charleston, South Carolina.

"I'm really thankful that I still have my mother and father alive and that we all have enough energy and wonder about life to still get up and explore the world and find our way back to each other and travel, but to create those moments together," said Amy Bingham of Boise, Idaho.

"Especially as the holiday season comes near, oftentimes people can get focused on Christmas and gift-giving and get over-materialistic. I think it's a time to reflect that not everybody is a privileged as you might be and some people might be struggling or hurting, and take some time to reflect on that and do what you can to help out," said Grahm Maclean of Massachusetts.