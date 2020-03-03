Céline McArthur: Here to talk about the biggest day in the democratic primary process is political analyst at Middlebury, Professor Matthew Dickinson, Matt, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar are out. A big question many people are asking is what happens to their delegates? How do you jump on those?

Matt Dickinson: Well, they don't have many delegates. One of the interesting things is whether they're going to win any tomorrow. Even though they're not running anymore, their names are still on the ballot. They've still received early votes. Technically any delegates they have will stay with them at least through the first ballot at the national convention. And then if there's no winner, they're free agents and they can go anywhere they want.

CM: Buttigieg just endorsed Biden. How helpful do you think that'll be?

MD: I think it's very helpful. Remember we have said all along that Bernie Sanders is the front runner only because the moderate wing of the party has not coalesced behind another candidate. The more of these moderate dropout and endorsed Biden, the more likely that's going to happen. Biden is going to start picking up the support that would've gone to Buttigieg, that would've gone to Amy Klobuchar, that would've gone to Beto O'Rourke. So this is a big boost for Biden.

CM: Elizabeth Warren's home court in Massachusetts, but recent polls show Sanders ahead. If she loses, do you see her dropping out? For people who don't want Sanders to win, say her staying in cuts into his delegate count.

MD: That's an interesting question. I mean, she has raised a lot of money. She has like Sanders, very core, committed activists on her side. It would be hard to make the justification to continue if you cannot win in your home state. But perhaps if she does well in a state like California where she's pulling well enough to win districts and delegates, and she finishes a close second in Massachusetts, she might want to hang in there and hope that she becomes the compromise candidate. If, for instance, neither Biden nor Sanders gets a majority of the delegates heading into the convention.

CM: People who don't want Sanders to win, they say her staying in cuts into his delegate count makes it harder for him to win.

MD: I think that's absolutely right. If I'm Joe Biden, for instance, I want Elizabeth Warren to win Massachusetts since I'm not going to win it, I'd rather have her win than Bernie Sanders. Again, the idea here is to prevent him from amassing delegates. It's all about the delegates at this stage. Any delegate that goes to Warren, it's not going to be going to Sanders.

CM: Now, Sanders cam says that he raised a record amount of money in February of $46.5 million. Now, you know, he needs to reach more people, but without a compromise in his mission statement in his revolution, can he do it?

MD: Again, you and I have talked about this in previous conversations as much as we peg him and rightly so as the front runner, he has the most delegates. The reality is if you compare his voting coalition in 2022 what he was getting in 2016, it hasn't really expanded dramatically and it doesn't seem possible at this point for me to see him changing his message. The only thing that I think can happen is if the party has shifted left and he has suddenly considered the most viable person to beat Donald Trump. We know that's an important consideration for democratic lighters voters. Always insightful.

