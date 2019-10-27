What does ISIS leader death mean for 2020 election?

Americans are sounding off after the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump announced the terrorist died as a result of a “dangerous and daring” U.S. military raid in northwestern Syria.

Congressional leaders are praising the U.S. Special Operations Forces who brought al-Baghdadi to justice.

“They have been persistent, relentless, and ultimately successful in ridding the world of our number one terrorist,” said Representative Peter Welch, D -Vermont. “So this is a big day, a victory for America.”

In his address, President Trump also touted his administration’s dedication to fighting terrorism, something Middlebury College professor Matthew Dickinson thinks will become a selling point on the campaign trail.

“There’s been this narrative that he pulled the U.S. troops out and abandoned the Kurds who are our longtime ally in this conflict in Syria and this is a way of him saying no, we can both pull our troops out but still accomplish our foreign policy objectives, in this case, defeating a terrorist,” Dickinson said. “He has made an effort to fulfill his campaign promises. When I was at his rallies and he would announced we need to get out of Afghanistan, we need to withdraw our presence in the Middle East, that was a big applause line. A lot of Americans are tired of seeing our soldiers killed overseas.”

Dickinson also predicts the immediate response to President Trump’s address will be positive - similar to the nation’s reaction to President Barack Obama’s 2011 announcement that the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, had been killed.

“Over the next week, his popularity went up 6 percentage points or so. I suspect that will happen with Trump as well,” he said. “But the important consideration in the long-term is this is not likely to change the political dynamics that Trump’s facing. He’s still struggling with an impeachment hearing, he’s still in a tough re-election battle. Once the afterglow of this event and his announcement goes, then I think we return to politics as usual.”

Dickinson believes the jump in approval will be short-lived but he thinks it will be something voters will most likely consider when heading to the polls in 2020.

“It will be a factor among many in which the voters judge his campaign. I doubt it will be the overriding factor. A lot depends on what happens between now and November 2020,” he said. “But he does have an ace in the hole running as an incumbent president. He can use the office to do things in a way that helps him politically. I’m not saying this was a politically-motivated event. Obviously killing a major terrorist is something everyone, no matter your political leanings, can agree is a good thing. Having said that, he’s the guy who takes credit for it. He’s the one who initiated the mission and that’s the power of incumbency. So certainly, all things being equal, this is a good thing for his re-election campaign.”

Analysts predict defeating a world terrorist will leave a positive imprint on President Trump’s legacy.

