What does it take to start a small business in Vermont?

Last year, the federal government awarded $120 billion in contracts to small businesses. Here in Vermont, there are more than 77,000 small businesses, making up 99 percent of all the businesses.

Small businesses employed 158,098 people or 59.4 percent of the private workforce in 2015.

But how do you even start a small business?

Steve Densham is an area business advisor and hospitality specialist. He spoke with our Galen Ettlin about small businesses in Vermont. Watch the video for the full interview.