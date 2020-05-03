What ever happened to The Hot Dog Lady's cart?

She was an institution on Burlington's Church Street for nearly 30 years - The Hot Dog Lady, Lois Bodoky.

Lois' hot dogs and hairstyle made her a famous fixture, but what ever happened to the conventional cart she wheeled around the Queen City for all those years?

We found it, 95 miles away from its original home.

In the small Northeast Kingdom village of West Charleston, Paul Redden IV possesses a piece of Burlington's days gone by.

His little cube cart once belonged to a woman with a big personality.

Lois Bodoky sold hot dogs out of that cart on Church Street from 1977 to 2005. There's a plaque in her place, honoring her loyal service.

"I bought many a hot dog from her in the day," says former Burlington City Councilman Kurt Wright.

Kurt Wright was on the Burlington City Council during most of Lois' tenure. He knew that after retiring, Lois lived in the city for a bit, but eventually moved to California to live with family before passing away in December of 2013.

He never really thought about what happened to the cart.

"How did the famous Hot Dog Lady's cart end up in the Northeast Kingdom," asks Wright.

Paul Redden purchased it, last Fall at the Derby Flea Market. He was looking into starting his own hot dog selling business.

"This was just among all this stuff in a tent," says Redden. "And I just kept noticing it there, every time I drove by it. I felt like it was calling to me."

He paid $350.

The man who runs the Derby Flea Market, David Sumner tells me he bought the cart from Lois off of Craigslist.

At the time Lois, told Sumner the backstory behind the cart, but Redden never knew the history of the cart or true value it has to the Queen City community. When he was researching how to repair it, Redden posted a photo of the cart on Facebook.

"That's when my post blew up, streams of people telling me about their memories of the cart," says Redden.

The big question for Paul now is, what to do with this cart?

He's definitely interested in restoring it and sharing it with a community that knew it so well.

"It was such a cool thing to find. I'm glad I kept it from getting lost," says Redden. "People grew up coming to this and then they brought their kids to come see this cart, so it's like finding a lost franchise somehow and what it is and what it could be in the future, I want to be a part of."

An idea to serve a hot lunch uncovered a hot ticket item and a chance to preserve the past.

Paul has created a Facebook page dedicated to the hot dog cart.

You can leave your memories, suggest what you would like to see happen with the cart and find out how you can help Paul restore it.

