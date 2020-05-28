What goes into stopping spread of COVID-19 in Vermont

Since early April, Vermont's Department of Health has hired dozens of contact tracers to help slow the outbreak of COVID-19.

The tracers track down anyone who may have come into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.

Eric Seel is one of those tracers. He told our Celine McArthur it can be a tough job to contact someone in that sensitive moment, especially when you don't know how they will react.

"I'm not reaching out to someone when they're having a great day. Everyone reacts to this news differently. You'd never know what journey someone took to get to the moment that I'm making that phone call," Seel said. "I can get as much information as I can from the doctor about their clinical courses, but who they are as a person and what they're experiencing-- we don't know until we talk."

Watch the video to see the full interview with Seel.