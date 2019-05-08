What happened to $95M in USDA loans to struggling local colleges?

A handful Vermont private colleges facing financial hardships received a total of nearly $95-million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the last six years.

But despite the influx of cash, Green Mountain College in Poultney, and St. Joseph's college in Rutland are set to close in the next couple months. The Vermont Law School in South Royalton, Goddard College in Plainfield, and Bennington College are the other three recipients.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Molly Walsh, who wrote about the USDA loans and what they were used for.