What impact will emerald ash borer have on future forest health?

Action is being taken around Vermont to prevent the spread of the emerald ash borer to save the few trees left.

The invasive beetle has killed a huge number trees since its discovery in the U.S. in 2002 and can now be found in eight counties.

The University of Vermont last week held a two-day seminar to explore the effects of EAB on the environment.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Tony D'Amato, a UVM forest researcher, about the march of the EAB across the region and what it means for future forest health.