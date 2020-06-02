What is #BlackOutTuesday all about?

If you looked at social media on Tuesday, you might have noticed friends, businesses and celebrities sharing the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday. So what does it mean? Our Kelly O'Brien explains.

Over the last week, streets have been filled with people who are angry: angry at the state of the nation; angry that a black man, George Floyd, is no longer living. He died under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, social media profiles on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and others went black.

The call to action started in the music industry and quickly spread to social media users across all walks of life. Celebrities, sports teams, brands speaking out and showing their solidarity to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The post-- just one black square and the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.

It's asked that the accounts observing Black Out Tuesday refrain from posting personal items and use the time to shed light on the black community to use the day to educate on current and past events and to remember why these protests are turning into riots.