What is the future of the Vermont Lake Monsters?

The Vermont Lake Monsters are looking ahead to a new season this summer, but there are concerns about the long-term future of the franchise.

The contract between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball expires after the upcoming season. It's been reported that as part of the negotiations, Major League Baseball is discussing a radical contraction of the minor leagues that would lead to more than 40 franchises, including the Lake Monsters, losing their affiliation with MLB.

Our Mike McCune spoke with longtime Lake Monsters Vice President Kyle Bostwick about what the future may hold for Vermont's minor league franchise. Watch the video for the full interview.