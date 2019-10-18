What it takes to get the slopes ready for skiers, riders

There are about 6 inches of fresh powder on top of Whiteface Mountain right now, but the resort says that doesn't mean they're opening just yet. Our Kelly O'Brien went to see how they get the slopes ready for the season.

The sight on top of Whiteface is one that could make a snow lover's heart skip a beat.

"People are pumped. They've got their skis on. People are hiking up the highway," said Aaron Kellett of Whiteface Mountain.

The snow gods may have graced the top of the mountain with the white stuff but that doesn't mean these lifts will be full of people just yet.

"As you can see behind us, we've got equipment all over. We have a really short construction window," Kellett said.

Crews will be working day and night to prepare for the 2019-2020 season and weather plays a pretty big role in that

"We need it to be cold 24 hours around the clock for a few days in a row before we really start thinking about making snow," Kellett explained.

It takes a lot of work to cover the trails in the man-made snow and if they start too early and it's a tad bit warm, all that work will just melt away.

"It takes a lot of people, a lot of time and a lot of money, so we really want to invest in getting something ready that we can utilize for the rest of the year," Kellett said.

Their goal here is to make snow that will last. Last year, more than 200,000 skiers and riders came to "ski the face," and they expect this year to be a similar turnout.

While snow lovers may want to see those lifts open sooner rather than later, Whiteface officials say the wait will be worth it

"Oh, it's going to be fantastic!" Kellett said.

Resort officials say they like to try to open for Thanksgiving but with weather conditions, new technology and new equipment, they've been able to open earlier than that.