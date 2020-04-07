What led to 2016 police shooting of mentally-ill Burlington man?

A new report last month found failures across the board contributed to a Burlington man's death four years ago when he was shot and killed by police in his home during a mental health crisis.

Grenon's death sparked a community outcry and Vermont lawmakers created a special commission to investigate how his case fell through the cracks. The report found faults across the board, from the Howard Center's handling of Grenon's case, to the Burlington Housing Authority's eviction procedures, to Burlington Police's actions that night.

Cat Viglienzoni recently spoke with Vermont Deputy Commissioner of Mental Health Mourning Fox about the report's findings.

