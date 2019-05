Vermont's first-ever sex trafficking case is now over with a man found guilty.

A jury convicted Brian Folks on 15 of 16 charges. Prosecutors say Folks coerced women addicted to heroin to prostitute themselves as part of a drug and sex ring he operated in Burlington for years.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Derek Brouwer, who was in court last week and wrote about the challenge the U.S. government had to put this case together.