What not to #hashtag your cute kid pictures

If there is one thing parents love to do, it's brag about how great their kids are and show them off to the world, including on social media.

But our Kelly O'Brien learned that how you share photos could lead to some unsafe situations for your children.

You see it all the time-- people posting pictures or videos of their kids and loading the photo up with hashtags. But those hashtags could land the images you love so much in the wrong hands.

What a beautiful day for making memories! The sun shining, the sand perfect for making a sandcastle. Don't you just want to grab your cellphone and start capturing the memories to share with your loved ones online?

"The internet is a place where crime happens to include social media and it should be a consideration for all as far as what you're doing and what others may be engaging in on the internet," said Sgt. Brian LaBarge of the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.

The Child Rescue Coalition made a list of hashtags commonly used among parents on Facebook or Instagram. The photos usually are associated with some kind of hashtag and because of that, the photos may end up in the hands of a child predator.

The hashtags range from #BathTubFun to #CleanKids to #PottyDance and even #NakedBaby. When you use a hashtag on an image, you are making that picture searchable to anyone who wants to see those types of pictures.

"That looks like something that would be cute and fun but it also signals something else to somebody who doesn't have the same mindset," Sara Allen Taylor said.

Allen Taylor is the mom of two girls and chooses to keep their photos off social media.

"I want to respect their privacy and make sure that the images that are shared of them are ones that they will want to look back on and see were shared publicly," she said.

Allen Taylor also realizes the photo could end up in the wrong hands.

The Child Rescue Coalition has identified 54 million unique IP addresses worldwide sharing and downloading sexually explicit images and videos of children since 2004. The age of social media makes getting those photos or videos of children easier for child predators.

"In that realm, these images are traded and shared and victims are being re-victimized by the sharing and trading of these images," LaBarge said.

The list isn't meant to keep you from sharing your children's milestone with those you love online but to think twice and make sure you know what you are posting, who could be looking at it and where it could end up.

"They need to be aware that there are people who would be trying to access or look at those images, not for the memory or the sharing with your friends and family, but for other inappropriate means," LaBarge cautioned.

Click here to see the full list of hashtags from the Child Rescue Coalition.

Click here to learn more about the organization.