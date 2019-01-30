What permanent receivership means for Pillsbury residents

We are digging deeper into trouble at several senior living facilities in Vermont.

The four Pillsbury facilities are located in South Burlington and St. Albans. There were claims of medication mismanagement, food insecurity and bills not being paid.

A court appointed a temporary receiver and the Texas-based owners were given a chance to plead their case and get the facilities back. But a judge rejected their arguments and decided to transfer the property into permanent receivership instead.

Monica Hutt is the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. Her department helped spearhead this effort. Hutt spoke with our Darren Perron about the investigation, what the receivership means for residents and what's next. Watch the video for the full interview.