What tentative trade deal means for Northern NY

The United States is closing in on a new trade agreement with two of its biggest trading partners, Mexico and Canada. Tuesday, the three neighbors announced a tentative deal on a NAFTA replacement.

In the North Country, business leaders are eager to see the new agreement. The Chamber of Commerce championed the signed legislation saying trade is imperative to the North Country.

Many manufacturers in Clinton County have a connection to Quebec and Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said over the last year, the opportunity to bring in new Canadian business was at a standstill and companies were unsure of what the new regulations would be.

"There is nothing, absolutely nothing that even approaches the importance of the U.S.-Canadian economic relationship to the economy in the North Country. There is nothing that even approaches that importance whatsoever, so anything that enhances that is automatically good for us and anything that is potentially detrimental to that is automatically bad for us," Douglas said.

There are updates to the agreement that could benefit North Country residents, particularly the change in the dairy sector allowing Dairy Workers access to the Canadian dairy market.