What to Do - Saturday, July 11th

Here are some things you could do on Saturday, July 11th.

Why not join the friends of Point au Roche State Park on a Fabulous Flowers walk?

It's happening at 2 pm at Point au Roche State Park in Plattsburgh.

Accompanying you will be a naturalist to talk about the flower species in the area.

If you're interested in learning about similarities and differences, and what flowers can be found in the park, you should go.

Pre-registration is required, contact Kristin Collins at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or 518-563-0369.

South Burlington is also having a nice walk in the park.

This is at Red Rocks Park, beginning at 9 am.

You can learn about People, Geologic History, Soil, and Natural Community types.

Masks are required and waivers for contact tracing will need to be filled out as well.

If your young one is looking to try something new, how about outdoor Irish Step classes?

Garrett School of Irish Dance Saturday classes begin at the Anderson Tennis Courts in Waterbury.

There are two intro classes for ages 6 thru 12 beginning at 8:30 am.

There is also an advanced beginner class for ages 9 thru 13 at 10 am.

For more registration information, go here: https://www.garrettirishdance.com/classes

Finally, maybe consider hitting the Schultz Trail in Westford for a Fairy Tale Hike.

This event is hosted by the Westford Public Library.

There will be fairy wings available for hikers to wear, hike in and keep at the Old #11 entrance to the trail beginning at 9 am.

Hikers are encouraged to make their own fairy house, Chipmunk Café or nature art and place it on display.

Instructions say to use only natural materials, and be sure to hike often to see what's new!

