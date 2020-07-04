What to Do - Saturday, July 4th

Here are some things you could do on this 4th of July.

If you're looking for holiday festivities, head to Milton for their 4th of July celebration.

Starting at 10 am, a caravan of over 50 trucks will parade through neighborhoods, displaying graduate photos.

Ideally, people watch from home, but if you must leave home then make sure you're socially distant.

AT 9:35 pm, fireworks will be set off from Georgia Mountain, and will be viewable all over town.

They'll also be live streamed, you can view them here:

- https://lcatv.org/live-stream-1 (With Audio)

- miltonvt.gov/weathercam (No Audio)

Fairfax will be celebrating, too.

They're keeping everyone safe with a reverse 4th of July parade.

Instead of people lining main street to view the parade, properties on the route will be decorated.

People are encouraged to drive through and look from their cars, so everyone can celebrate without being too close to others.

That will run from 1 pm until 2 pm!

Moving away from celebrations...

The ECHO Leahy Center is holding a special opening weekend beginning today.

They have new timed ticketing and increased cleaning and safety measures.

Tickets are now required, limited, and need to be reserved in advance.

They are available for two slots: 10 am to noon or 1 to 3 pm.

ECHO facilities will be closed for cleaning from 12 to 1 pm.

Adult tickets are $12, kids and members are free.