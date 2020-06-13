What to Do - Saturday, June 13

Here are some things you could do on Saturday, June 13.

If you're missing craft vendors from farmers markets this summer, Burlington City Arts is here to help.

Saturday is the first day of the summer artist market.

Head on down to 339 Pine Street in Burlington from 8:30 am to 2 pm to shop from your favorite local artists.

The market will run each weekend through October 17th.

BCA does have protocols in place to keep the shopping experience safe and socially distant.

It is also opening day for Vermont Bass Fishing season!

Hit the lakes and streams with some trusted friends or family for a day of fishing.

The season will run through the last day of November.

The World Fishing Network recently named Lake Champlain one of the seven best smallmouth bass lakes in North America, and the best lake in all of North America for both largemouth and smallmouth bass.

And at 9 PM, head to the movies! Kind of.

Good Guy productions will be playing 'Grease' drive in style Saturday and Sunday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

You can sit in the back of a truck, or open your hatchback, but no sitting outside of cars.

Concessions will be available.

The cost is $8 per adult, $5 per child or $20 for a whole carload.

That's on Fair Grounds Road in Morrisonville, New York.

