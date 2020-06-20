What to Do - Saturday, June 20th

Grateful Yoga's 4th annual "Yoga at the State House" is Saturday.

This year it's a little different, as it's happening virtually.

The event begins at 9 am on Zoom.

The yoga is free, and all raffle prize proceeds go to Prevent Child Abuse VT.

Register here: http://www.gratefulyogavt.com/events/2020/6/20/yoga-at-the-statehouse-2020

Missing concerts?

Spruce Peak Arts Off Stage has got you covered.

Tonight is the first of their Drive By Concert Series.

A route is planned through neighborhoods in Morrisville, so residents can pop outside and sit on their front steps to watch the concert pass by.

Saturday's concert begins at 7 pm and features Chad Hollister.

Or, get active for a cause.

Saturday is the virtual ride and walk to benefit Camp Ta-kum-ta - a year round camp for children with cancer and their families.

You can ride, walk, dance, or do whatever you want... just log online to interact with other participants!

Participants are encouraged to collect donations.

Register online at www.takumta.org